Friday, April 7, 2023
Sports programming for this Thursday, April 6, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Holy Week of International Cups | TimeAt Easter, Colombian teams debut in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Also, there are big matches in European football.

The Augusta Masters begins. Tolima plays in the Copa Sudamericana.

ESPN
1:30 PM Women’s Finalissima, England vs. Brazil.
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Liverpool (URU) vs. Corinthians (BRA).
7 PM Monagas (VEN) vs. Boca Juniors (ARG).

ESPN2
1:45 PM Golf, Augusta Masters.
7 PM Copa Libertadores, Melgar (PER) vs. Olympia (PAR)

ESPN4
4:45 PM Copa Libertadores, Atlético Mineiro (BRA) vs. Liberty (PAR).

ESPN3
4:50 PM South American Cup, Hurricane vs. Guarani.
7 PM Puerto Cabello vs. Sports Tolima.

STAR+
6:30 PM NBA, Philadelphia 76ers vs. miami heat.
7 PM NHL, Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes.
9 PM NBA, Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets.
9:30 p.m. NHL, Seattle Kraken vs. Arizona Coyotes.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​7 PM South American Sub-17, Peru vs. Argentina.

SPORTS

