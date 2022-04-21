Friday, April 22, 2022
Sports programming for this Thursday, April 21

April 21, 2022
April 21, 2022
in Sports
Colombia vs. Venezuela

Colombia vs. Venezuela, in the South American women’s sub-20.

Photo:

Colombian Football Federation

Colombia vs. Venezuela, in the South American women’s sub-20.

Women’s South American U-20, Spanish League and Copa Colombia, the highlights.

Colombia signal
5:30 pm South American women’s sub-20: Colombia vs. Venezuela.

DirecTV Sports
12m LaLiga, Espanyol vs. Vallecano Ray.
2:30 p.m. Royal Society vs. Barcelona.
3 pm South American women’s sub-20: Brazil vs. Uruguay.
5:30 pm South American women’s sub-20: Colombia vs. Venezuela.

ESPN2
12m LaLiga, Levante vs. Seville.

STAR+
9 a.m. ATP 250 Belgrade.
1:45 p.m. Premier League, Burnley vs. Southampton.
2:15 p.m. Portuguese Cup, FC Porto vs. Sporting Lisbon.
6:30 p.m. NBA, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

WinSports
6 pm Professional Basketball League: Tigrillos vs. coffee growers
8 pm Professional Basketball League: Titans vs. Corsairs.

WinSports +
8 pm Colombia Cup: Millionaires vs. Jaguars.

Golf Latin America
2 p.m. PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

