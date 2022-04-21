Sports programming for this Thursday, April 21

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia vs. Venezuela, in the South American women’s sub-20.
Colombian Football Federation
Women’s South American U-20, Spanish League and Copa Colombia, the highlights.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 20, 2022, 11:37 PM
Colombia signal
5:30 pm South American women’s sub-20: Colombia vs. Venezuela.
DirecTV Sports
12m LaLiga, Espanyol vs. Vallecano Ray.
2:30 p.m. Royal Society vs. Barcelona.
3 pm South American women’s sub-20: Brazil vs. Uruguay.
ESPN2
12m LaLiga, Levante vs. Seville.
STAR+
9 a.m. ATP 250 Belgrade.
1:45 p.m. Premier League, Burnley vs. Southampton.
2:15 p.m. Portuguese Cup, FC Porto vs. Sporting Lisbon.
6:30 p.m. NBA, Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.
WinSports
6 pm Professional Basketball League: Tigrillos vs. coffee growers
8 pm Professional Basketball League: Titans vs. Corsairs.
WinSports +
8 pm Colombia Cup: Millionaires vs. Jaguars.
Golf Latin America
2 p.m. PGA Tour: Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
#Sports #programming #Thursday #April
