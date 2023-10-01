Sunday, October 1, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday the 1st. October

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 1, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Sunday the 1st. October

Mouth vs. River

Mouth vs. River

Photo:

Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. Efe

Mouth vs. River

The Argentine superclásico, European leagues, cycling and golf, the highlights.

DSports
9:15 am Spanish League: Alavés vs. Osasuna.
2 pm Spanish League: Real Betis vs. Valencia.

ESPN
12:45 pm Argentine League Cup: Boca vs. River.

ESPN2
5:20 am Golf: Ryder Cup, last round.
2:50 pm Spanish League: Atlético de Madrid vs. Cadiz.

ESPN 3
8:30 am Bundesliga: Darmstadt 98 vs. Werder Bremen.
11 am Serie A: Atalanta vs. Juventus.
1:45 pm Serie A: Rome vs. Frosinone.

ESPN Extra
7 am Spanish League: Almería vs. Grenade.

Win Sports
10:30 am Cycling: RCN Classic, last stage.
4 pm Basketball: Cafeteros vs. Wise.

Win Sports +
4 pm League: Once Caldas vs. Medellin.
7:30 pm League: Cali vs. Oil Alliance.

