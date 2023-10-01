Sports programming for this Sunday the 1st. October

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Mouth vs. River
Juan Ignacio Roncoroni. Efe
Mouth vs. River
The Argentine superclásico, European leagues, cycling and golf, the highlights.
DSports
9:15 am Spanish League: Alavés vs. Osasuna.
2 pm Spanish League: Real Betis vs. Valencia.
ESPN
12:45 pm Argentine League Cup: Boca vs. River.
ESPN2
5:20 am Golf: Ryder Cup, last round.
2:50 pm Spanish League: Atlético de Madrid vs. Cadiz.
ESPN 3
8:30 am Bundesliga: Darmstadt 98 vs. Werder Bremen.
11 am Serie A: Atalanta vs. Juventus.
1:45 pm Serie A: Rome vs. Frosinone.
ESPN Extra
7 am Spanish League: Almería vs. Grenade.
Win Sports
10:30 am Cycling: RCN Classic, last stage.
4 pm Basketball: Cafeteros vs. Wise.
Win Sports +
4 pm League: Once Caldas vs. Medellin.
7:30 pm League: Cali vs. Oil Alliance.
