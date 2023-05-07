Sports programming for this Sunday, May 7, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Verstappen.
Verstappen.
In Bogotá, Millonarios and Santa Fe play.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN
5:20 AM Series A, Atalanta vs. Juventus.
7:30 a.m. Eredivisie, Excelsior vs. Feyenoord.
10:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg.
3:15 PM Argentine Soccer, River Plate vs. Boca Juniors.
TV SNAIL
6 AM Giro d’Italia, second stage.
STAR+
9 AM Brasileirao, América Mineiro vs. Cuiabá.
10 AM Ligue 1, Lyon vs. Montpellier.
10:30 AM Premier League, Newcastle vs. Arsenal.
11:30 AM Masters 1,000 of Madrid, men’s final.
1 PM Premier League, West Ham vs. Manchester United.
1:30 PM Ligue 1, Troyes vs. psg.
2 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. International.
ESPN2
11 AM Serie A, Napoli vs. Fiorentina.
2:30 PM Formula 1, Miami GP.
ESPN4
2:30 PM NBA, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics.
Extra Expn
6 PM MLB, San Diego Padres vs. LA Dodgers.
WIN SPORTS+
2 PM Colombian soccer, Deportivo Pereira vs. Medellin.
6:20 PM Millionaires vs. Santa Fe.
8:30 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. Jaguars.
SPORTS
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Sunday
Leave a Reply