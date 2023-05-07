Sunday, May 7, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday, May 7, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Sunday, May 7, 2023


Max Verstappen-2023

Verstappen.

Verstappen.

In Bogotá, Millonarios and Santa Fe play.

In Bogotá, Millonarios and Santa Fe play.

ESPN
5:20 AM Series A, Atalanta vs. Juventus.
7:30 a.m. Eredivisie, Excelsior vs. Feyenoord.
10:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Wolfsburg.
3:15 PM Argentine Soccer, River Plate vs. Boca Juniors.

TV SNAIL
6 AM Giro d’Italia, second stage.

STAR+
9 AM Brasileirao, América Mineiro vs. Cuiabá.
10 AM Ligue 1, Lyon vs. Montpellier.
10:30 AM Premier League, Newcastle vs. Arsenal.
11:30 AM Masters 1,000 of Madrid, men’s final.
1 PM Premier League, West Ham vs. Manchester United.
1:30 PM Ligue 1, Troyes vs. psg.
2 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. International.

ESPN2
11 AM Serie A, Napoli vs. Fiorentina.
2:30 PM Formula 1, Miami GP.

ESPN4
2:30 PM NBA, Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics.

Extra Expn
6 PM MLB, San Diego Padres vs. LA Dodgers.

WIN SPORTS+
​2 PM Colombian soccer, Deportivo Pereira vs. Medellin.
6:20 PM Millionaires vs. Santa Fe.
8:30 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. Jaguars.

SPORTS

