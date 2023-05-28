Sunday, May 28, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday, May 28, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Sunday, May 28, 2023


Formula 1, Indianapolis 500, Roland Garros and more.

ESPN
3 AM Formula 3, Monaco GP Race.
5:30 AM Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Empoli.
​7:20 AM Eredivisie, Twente vs. Ajax.
8 AM Formula 1, Monaco GP.
10 AM Indianapolis 500.
5 PM Argentina Soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Tiger.

CLARO SPORTS
​7 PM Mexico Soccer, Chivas vs. tigers.

ESPN Bonus
10:30 a.m. Premier League, Manchester United vs. fulham.
12:30 PM Football from Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal.
6 PM MLB, Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

STAR+
10:30 AM Premier League, Southampton vs. Liverpool.
10:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton.
11 AM Serie A, Lazio vs. Cremonese.

ESPN2
4 AM Roland Garros, first round.
10:30 AM Premier League, Leeds vs. Tottenham.
1:30 PM Serie A, Juventus vs. Milan.
4:20 PM Brasileirao, Atlético Mineiro vs. palmeiras.

ESPN4
10:30 AM Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brighton.

ESPN3
10:30 AM Premier League, Brentford vs. Manchester City.

WIN SPORTS+
​6:05 PM Colombian soccer, Atlético Nacional vs. Oil Alliance.
8:15 PM America de Cali vs. Medellin.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​12 M. Soccer of Spain, Atlético de Madrid vs. Real society.
​12 M. Barcelona vs. Majorca.
4 PM U-20 World Cup, Honduras vs. France.

SPORTS

