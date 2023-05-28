Sports programming for this Sunday, May 28, 2023

ESPN

3 AM Formula 3, Monaco GP Race.

5:30 AM Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Empoli.

​7:20 AM Eredivisie, Twente vs. Ajax.

8 AM Formula 1, Monaco GP.

10 AM Indianapolis 500.

5 PM Argentina Soccer, Boca Juniors vs. Tiger.

CLARO SPORTS

​7 PM Mexico Soccer, Chivas vs. tigers.

ESPN Bonus

10:30 a.m. Premier League, Manchester United vs. fulham.

12:30 PM Football from Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Villarreal.

6 PM MLB, Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Eagles.

STAR+

10:30 AM Premier League, Southampton vs. Liverpool.

10:30 a.m. Arsenal vs. Wolverhampton.

11 AM Serie A, Lazio vs. Cremonese.

ESPN2

4 AM Roland Garros, first round.

10:30 AM Premier League, Leeds vs. Tottenham.

1:30 PM Serie A, Juventus vs. Milan.

4:20 PM Brasileirao, Atlético Mineiro vs. palmeiras.

ESPN4

10:30 AM Premier League, Aston Villa vs. Brighton.

ESPN3

10:30 AM Premier League, Brentford vs. Manchester City.

WIN SPORTS+

​6:05 PM Colombian soccer, Atlético Nacional vs. Oil Alliance.

8:15 PM America de Cali vs. Medellin.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)

​12 M. Soccer of Spain, Atlético de Madrid vs. Real society.

​12 M. Barcelona vs. Majorca.

4 PM U-20 World Cup, Honduras vs. France.

SPORTS

