Sports programming for this Sunday, May 14

America vs. Once Caldas
Cycling, international soccer, baseball and local soccer, the highlights.
Snail Channel
6 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 9.
Claro Sports
5:40 am Cycling: Tour of Hungary, last stage.
DSports
7 am Spanish League: Celta vs. Valencia.
9:15 a.m. Spanish League: Elche vs. Atletico Madrid.
11:30 a.m. Spanish League: Valladolid vs. Seville.
dsports2
7 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 9.
ESPN
6 a.m. Ligue 1: Clermont vs. lyons.
8 a.m. Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester City.
10:30 a.m. Premier League: Arsenal vs. Brighton.
2 pm Spanish League: Espanyol vs. Barcelona.
4:45 p.m. Argentine soccer: Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano.
7:30 pm Argentine Soccer: Workshops vs. riverplate.
ESPN2
8 a.m. Serie A: Monza vs. Napoli.
10:05 a.m. Ligue 1: Monaco vs. Lille.
ESPN3
1:45 p.m. Series A: Juventus vs. Cremonese.
6 p.m. Major League Baseball: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals.
ESPN Bonus
7:50 am Tennis: Madrid Masters.
Star+
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Brentford vs. Westham.
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
8:30 a.m. Women’s FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Manchester United.
10:20 a.m. Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen.
10:50 a.m. Series A: Bologna vs. Rome.
1:30 pm Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille vs. Angers.
2 pm Brazilian Championship: Corinthians vs. sao paulo
2 pm Brazilian Championship: Gremio vs. Strength
2 pm Brazilian Championship: Vasco da Gama vs. Saints
4:20 pm Brazilian Championship: América Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro
4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Athletico Paranaense vs. Coritiba
4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Goiás vs. Botafogo
WinSports
2 pm Basketball: Cafeteros vs. wise men
4 pm Basketball: Team Cali vs. Caribbean.
WinSports+
2 pm Colombian League: Medellín vs. Grass.
4:10 p.m. Colombian League: America vs. Once Caldas.
6:20 pm Colombian League: Alianza Petrolera vs. National.
8:30 p.m. Colombian League: Santa Fe vs. Huila.
SPORTS
