Sunday, May 14, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday, May 14

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 14, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Sunday, May 14


America vs. Once Caldas

America vs. Once Caldas

Cycling, international soccer, baseball and local soccer, the highlights.

Snail Channel
6 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 9.

Claro Sports
5:40 am Cycling: Tour of Hungary, last stage.

DSports
7 am Spanish League: Celta vs. Valencia.
9:15 a.m. Spanish League: Elche vs. Atletico Madrid.
11:30 a.m. Spanish League: Valladolid vs. Seville.

dsports2
7 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 9.

ESPN
6 a.m. Ligue 1: Clermont vs. lyons.
8 a.m. Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester City.
10:30 a.m. Premier League: Arsenal vs. Brighton.
2 pm Spanish League: Espanyol vs. Barcelona.
4:45 p.m. Argentine soccer: Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano.
7:30 pm Argentine Soccer: Workshops vs. riverplate.

ESPN2
8 a.m. Serie A: Monza vs. Napoli.
10:05 a.m. Ligue 1: Monaco vs. Lille.

ESPN3
1:45 p.m. Series A: Juventus vs. Cremonese.
6 p.m. Major League Baseball: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

ESPN Bonus
7:50 am Tennis: Madrid Masters.

Star+
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Brentford vs. Westham.
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
8:30 a.m. Women’s FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Manchester United.
10:20 a.m. Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen.
10:50 a.m. Series A: Bologna vs. Rome.
1:30 pm Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille vs. Angers.
2 pm Brazilian Championship: Corinthians vs. sao paulo
2 pm Brazilian Championship: Gremio vs. Strength
2 pm Brazilian Championship: Vasco da Gama vs. Saints
4:20 pm Brazilian Championship: América Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro
4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Athletico Paranaense vs. Coritiba
4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Goiás vs. Botafogo

WinSports
2 pm Basketball: Cafeteros vs. wise men
4 pm Basketball: Team Cali vs. Caribbean.

WinSports+
2 pm Colombian League: Medellín vs. Grass.
4:10 p.m. Colombian League: America vs. Once Caldas.
6:20 pm Colombian League: Alianza Petrolera vs. National.
8:30 p.m. Colombian League: Santa Fe vs. Huila.

Recommended

