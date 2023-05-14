Sports programming for this Sunday, May 14

Snail Channel

6 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 9.

Claro Sports

5:40 am Cycling: Tour of Hungary, last stage.

DSports

7 am Spanish League: Celta vs. Valencia.

9:15 a.m. Spanish League: Elche vs. Atletico Madrid.

11:30 a.m. Spanish League: Valladolid vs. Seville.

dsports2

7 am Cycling: Giro d’Italia, stage 9.

ESPN

6 a.m. Ligue 1: Clermont vs. lyons.

8 a.m. Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester City.

10:30 a.m. Premier League: Arsenal vs. Brighton.

2 pm Spanish League: Espanyol vs. Barcelona.

4:45 p.m. Argentine soccer: Boca Juniors vs. Belgrano.

7:30 pm Argentine Soccer: Workshops vs. riverplate.

ESPN2

8 a.m. Serie A: Monza vs. Napoli.

10:05 a.m. Ligue 1: Monaco vs. Lille.

ESPN3

1:45 p.m. Series A: Juventus vs. Cremonese.

6 p.m. Major League Baseball: Boston Red Sox vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

ESPN Bonus

7:50 am Tennis: Madrid Masters.

Star+

7:50 a.m. Premier League: Brentford vs. Westham.

8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs. Bayer Leverkusen.

8:30 a.m. Women’s FA Cup Final: Chelsea vs. Manchester United.

10:20 a.m. Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Werder Bremen.

10:50 a.m. Series A: Bologna vs. Rome.

1:30 pm Ligue 1: Olympique de Marseille vs. Angers.

2 pm Brazilian Championship: Corinthians vs. sao paulo

2 pm Brazilian Championship: Gremio vs. Strength

2 pm Brazilian Championship: Vasco da Gama vs. Saints

4:20 pm Brazilian Championship: América Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro

4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Athletico Paranaense vs. Coritiba

4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Goiás vs. Botafogo

WinSports

2 pm Basketball: Cafeteros vs. wise men

4 pm Basketball: Team Cali vs. Caribbean.

WinSports+

2 pm Colombian League: Medellín vs. Grass.

4:10 p.m. Colombian League: America vs. Once Caldas.

6:20 pm Colombian League: Alianza Petrolera vs. National.

8:30 p.m. Colombian League: Santa Fe vs. Huila.

SPORTS

