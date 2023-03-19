Sunday, March 19, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday, March 19, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Sunday, March 19, 2023


Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

In Spain, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

CLARO SPORTS
10 PM Mexico Soccer, León vs. Saints.

ESPN
9 AM Serie A, Turin vs. Napoli.
11:20 a.m. FA Cup, Manchester United vs. fulham.
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.

ESPN3
8:30 a.m. Eredivisie, Ajax vs. Feyenoord.

STAR+
9 AM Premier League, Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace.
9 AM Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Lecce.
12 M. Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

ESPN2
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.
12 M. Serie A, Lazio vs. Rome.
2:30 p.m. Inter vs. Juventus.
6 PM Indian Wells, men’s final.

EXTRA EXP
10 AM Soccer of Spain, Osasuna vs. Villarreal.
3 PM Indian Wells, women’s final.

ESPN4
11:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich.

WIN SPORTS+
​3:30 PM Colombian soccer, América de Cali vs. Oil Alliance.
5:45 PM Millionaires vs. Golden Eagles.
8 PM Medellin vs. Jaguars.

