Sports programming for this Sunday, March 19, 2023

Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
In Spain, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.
CLARO SPORTS
10 PM Mexico Soccer, León vs. Saints.
ESPN
9 AM Serie A, Turin vs. Napoli.
11:20 a.m. FA Cup, Manchester United vs. fulham.
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Barcelona vs. Real Madrid.
ESPN3
8:30 a.m. Eredivisie, Ajax vs. Feyenoord.
STAR+
9 AM Premier League, Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace.
9 AM Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Lecce.
12 M. Formula 1, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
ESPN2
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Union Berlin vs. Eintracht Frankfurt.
12 M. Serie A, Lazio vs. Rome.
2:30 p.m. Inter vs. Juventus.
6 PM Indian Wells, men’s final.
EXTRA EXP
10 AM Soccer of Spain, Osasuna vs. Villarreal.
3 PM Indian Wells, women’s final.
ESPN4
11:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich.
WIN SPORTS+
3:30 PM Colombian soccer, América de Cali vs. Oil Alliance.
5:45 PM Millionaires vs. Golden Eagles.
8 PM Medellin vs. Jaguars.
