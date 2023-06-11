Sunday, June 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Sunday, June 11, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Sunday, June 11, 2023


close

Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic.

The Roland Garros final steals the spotlight.

See also  Live matches on TV for this Thursday, February 17

ESPN2
4 AM Moto GP, Italian GP.
10 AM Men’s Volleyball, Argentina vs. Netherlands.

ESPN4
6 AM Criterium du Dauphiné, stage 8.

STAR+
7 AM Maurice Revello Tournament, Saudi Arabia vs. Costa Rica.
9 AM Brasileirao, América Mineiro vs. Paranaense Athletic.
10:30 AM Maurice Revello Tournament, France vs. Venezuela.
2 PM Brazilian, International vs. Vasco da Gama.
2 PM Sao Paulo vs. palmeiras.
4:30 PM Flamengo vs. Guild.

ESPN
8 AM Roland Garros, men’s final.
4:20 PM Brasileirao, Goiás vs. fluminense.

ESPN3
12 M. WNBA, New York vs. Dallas.
6 PM MLB, NY Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox.

WIN SPORTS+
6:30 PM Boyacá Chico vs. millionaires.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Sunday #June

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Shooting leaves 9 injured, at street party in San Francisco, California

Shooting leaves 9 injured, at street party in San Francisco, California

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result