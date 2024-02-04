You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Arsenal faces Luis Díaz's Liverpool.
The classics in England and Spain, cycling, golf and local league, the highlights.
DSports
8 am Spanish League: Villarreal vs. Cadiz
10 am Cycling: Return to the Valencian Community
10:15 am Spanish League: Osasuna vs. Celtic
1 pm LIV Golf: Mayakoba
ESPN
7 am Ligue 1: Monaco vs. Le Havre
9 am Premier League: Chelsea vs. Southampton
11:30 am Premier League: Arsenal vs. Liverpool
5:15 pm Argentine soccer: River Plate vs. Velez Sarsfield
3 pm Spanish League: Real Madrid vs. Atlético de Madrid
ESPN2
6:30 am Serie A: Torino vs. Salernitana
9:30 am Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Hoffenheim
12:30 pm Spanish League: Betis vs. Getafe
2:45 pm Serie A: Inter vs. Juventus
6 pm Basketball: NBA: LA Clippers vs. Miami Heat
ESPN3
12m. Serie A: Atalanta vs. lazio
ESPN Extra
1 pm Golf, PGA Tour: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, final round
TyC Sports
3 pm Argentine soccer: Riestra vs. Central Barracks
7:15 pm Argentine soccer: Newell's vs. Belgrano
Win Sports
4 pm League: Fortaleza vs. Envigado
Win Sports +
6:10 pm League: Águilas Doradas vs. National
8:20 pm League: Alliance vs. Junior
* Information provided by the channels. Consult your guide
