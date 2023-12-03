You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. America
MAURICIO MORENO THE TIME
Millionaires vs. America
The semi-final home runs of the League, European soccer and the NFL, the highlights.
OF
DSports
9:30 am Spanish League: Las Palmas vs. Getafe.
3 pm Spanish League: Barcelona vs. Atlético de Madrid.
ESPN
6:50 am Ligue 1: Havre AC vs. PSG.
8:50 am Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Aston Villa.
11:20 am Premier League: Manchester City vs. Tottenham.
7:15 pm Argentine soccer: Racing vs. Central Rosary.
ESPN2
6 am Netherlands Soccer: Feyenoord vs. PSV.
10 am Spanish League: Almería vs. Betis.
12:15 pm Spanish League: Sevilla vs. Villarreal.
4:15 pm Argentine soccer: River Plate vs. Belgrano.
8 pm NFL: Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
ESPN3
6:30 am Serie A: Lecce vs. Bologna.
1:50 pm Brasileirao: Palmeiras vs. Fluminense.
4:20 pm Brasileirao: Botafogo vs. Cruzeiro.
ESPN4
11:25 pm Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Borussia Dortmund.
ESPN Extra
7:50 am Spanish League: Mallorca vs. Alavés.
Star+
8:20 am Netherlands Soccer: NEC vs. Ajax.
8:50 am Serie A: Udinese vs. Hellas Verona.
8:50 am Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Salernitana.
8:50 am Premier League: Chelsea vs. Brighton.
8:50 am Premier League: Liverpool vs. Fulham.
8:50 am Premier League: West Ham vs. Crystal Palace.
Win Sports +
3 pm League: National vs. Medellin.
7 pm League: America vs. Millionaires.
* Programming provided by the channels. Consult your guide.
