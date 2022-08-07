Sunday, August 7, 2022
Sports programming for this Sunday, August 7

August 7, 2022
Santa Fe

Action from the game between Santa Fe and Pereira in the League.

Photo:

Hector Fabio Zamora / TIME

Action of the game between Santa Fe and Pereira in the League.

The BetPlay League, the ATP 500 in Washington and the IndyCar steal the spotlight.

ESPN3
7:20 a.m. Eredivisie, Vitesse vs. Feyenoord.
2 PM IndyCar Series, Music City GP.
​6 PM MLB, LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres.

STAR+
8 AM Premier League, Manchester United vs. Brighton.
8AM Leicester vs. Brentford.
1:30 PM Ligue 1, Olympique Marseille vs. Reims.
2 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. flamingo.
5 PM Atletico Mineiro vs. Athletico Paranaense.

ESPN
10:30 a.m. Premier League, West Ham vs. Manchester City.
1 PM Joan Gamper Trophy, Barcelona vs. Cougars.
3:20 PM Argentine soccer, Independent vs. River Plate.

ESPN2
8:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig.
10:25 a.m. Koln vs. Schalke.
4 PM Tennis, ATP 500 Washington, final.

WIN SPORTS
2 PM BetPlay League, Deportivo Pasto vs. Bucaramanga.

WIN SPORTS+
6:10 PM BetPlay League, Junior vs. Once Caldas.
8:15 p.m. Pereira vs. Santa Fe.

SPORTS

