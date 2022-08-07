Sports programming for this Sunday, August 7

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Action from the game between Santa Fe and Pereira in the League.
Hector Fabio Zamora / TIME
Action of the game between Santa Fe and Pereira in the League.
The BetPlay League, the ATP 500 in Washington and the IndyCar steal the spotlight.
August 06, 2022, 11:28 PM
ESPN3
7:20 a.m. Eredivisie, Vitesse vs. Feyenoord.
2 PM IndyCar Series, Music City GP.
6 PM MLB, LA Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres.
STAR+
8 AM Premier League, Manchester United vs. Brighton.
8AM Leicester vs. Brentford.
1:30 PM Ligue 1, Olympique Marseille vs. Reims.
2 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. flamingo.
5 PM Atletico Mineiro vs. Athletico Paranaense.
ESPN
10:30 a.m. Premier League, West Ham vs. Manchester City.
1 PM Joan Gamper Trophy, Barcelona vs. Cougars.
3:20 PM Argentine soccer, Independent vs. River Plate.
ESPN2
8:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Stuttgart vs. RB Leipzig.
10:25 a.m. Koln vs. Schalke.
4 PM Tennis, ATP 500 Washington, final.
WIN SPORTS
2 PM BetPlay League, Deportivo Pasto vs. Bucaramanga.
WIN SPORTS+
6:10 PM BetPlay League, Junior vs. Once Caldas.
8:15 p.m. Pereira vs. Santa Fe.
August 06, 2022, 11:28 PM
