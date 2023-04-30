Sports programming for this Sunday, April 30

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Charles Leclerc, at the Azerbaijan GP.
Charles Leclerc, at the Azerbaijan GP.
F1, European leagues, Tour of Romandie and local football, the highlights.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
DSports
7 a.m. LaLiga: Cádiz vs. Valencia
9:10 a.m. LaLiga: Villarreal vs. Celtic
2 p.m. LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Betis
ESPN
5:20 a.m. Series A: Inter vs. lazio
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Fulham vs. Manchester City
10:20 a.m. Premier League: Liverpool vs. Tottenham
1:50 p.m. LaLiga: Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid
ESPN2
5:50 a.m. Ligue 1: Monaco vs. montpellier
7:50 a.m. Serie A: Napoli vs. salernitana
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin
ESPN3
11:20 a.m. LaLiga: Espanyol vs. Getafe
ESPN4
9:55 a.m. Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lorient
ESPN Bonus
6 p.m. MLB: Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies
Star+
5:55 am F1: Azerbaijan GP
7 am Cycling: Tour of Romandie
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Manchester United vs. astonville
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Newcastle vs. southampton
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Bournemouth vs. leeds
7:50 a.m. Series A: Cremonese vs. Hellas Verona
7:50 a.m. Series A: Sassuolo vs. Empoli
10:30 a.m. Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Mainz 05
10:50 a.m. Series A: Fiorentina vs. sampdoria
11 am Turkish Super League: Besiktas vs. Galatasaray
1:30 p.m. Series A: Bologna vs. Juventus
2 p.m. IndyCar Series: Barber Motorsports Park
2 p.m. Brazilian: Flamengo vs. Botafogo
WinSports
2 pm League: Equity vs. Pereira
8:30 pm League: Boyacá Chicó vs. Bucaramanga
WinSports+
4:10 pm League: Junior vs. millionaires
6:20 pm League: America vs. Cali
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Sunday #April
Leave a Reply