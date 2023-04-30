Sunday, April 30, 2023
Sports programming for this Sunday, April 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 30, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Sunday, April 30


formula 1

Charles Leclerc, at the Azerbaijan GP.

Charles Leclerc, at the Azerbaijan GP.

F1, European leagues, Tour of Romandie and local football, the highlights.

DSports

7 a.m. LaLiga: Cádiz vs. Valencia
9:10 a.m. LaLiga: Villarreal vs. Celtic
2 p.m. LaLiga: Barcelona vs. Betis

ESPN

5:20 a.m. Series A: Inter vs. lazio
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Fulham vs. Manchester City
10:20 a.m. Premier League: Liverpool vs. Tottenham
1:50 p.m. LaLiga: Valladolid vs. Atletico Madrid

ESPN2

5:50 a.m. Ligue 1: Monaco vs. montpellier
7:50 a.m. Serie A: Napoli vs. salernitana
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga: Bayern Munich vs. Hertha Berlin

ESPN3

11:20 a.m. LaLiga: Espanyol vs. Getafe

ESPN4

9:55 a.m. Ligue 1: PSG vs. Lorient

ESPN Bonus

6 p.m. MLB: Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Star+

5:55 am F1: Azerbaijan GP
7 am Cycling: Tour of Romandie
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Manchester United vs. astonville
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Newcastle vs. southampton
7:50 a.m. Premier League: Bournemouth vs. leeds
7:50 a.m. Series A: Cremonese vs. Hellas Verona
7:50 a.m. Series A: Sassuolo vs. Empoli
10:30 a.m. Bundesliga: Wolfsburg vs. Mainz 05
10:50 a.m. Series A: Fiorentina vs. sampdoria
11 am Turkish Super League: Besiktas vs. Galatasaray
1:30 p.m. Series A: Bologna vs. Juventus
2 p.m. IndyCar Series: Barber Motorsports Park
2 p.m. Brazilian: Flamengo vs. Botafogo

WinSports

2 pm League: Equity vs. Pereira
8:30 pm League: Boyacá Chicó vs. Bucaramanga

WinSports+

4:10 pm League: Junior vs. millionaires
6:20 pm League: America vs. Cali

SPORTS

More sports news

