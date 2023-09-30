Saturday, September 30, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday, September 30

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 30, 2023
in Sports
European leagues, Ryder Cup, and local football, the highlights.

DSports
2 pm Spanish Soccer: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao

STAR+
11:30 AM German Soccer: Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich
4:30 PM Brazilian Soccer: São Paulo vs. Corinthians

ESPN
12:20 PM England Soccer: Tottenham vs. Liverpool
1:45 PM Serie A: Salernitana vs. Inter
5 PM Argentina Soccer: Racing Club vs. Independent

ESPN 2
5:50 AM Golf: Ryder Cup, second day
12:25 PM Spanish Soccer: Girona vs. real Madrid
10:55 PM Motorcycling: Japanese Grand Prix

ESPN 3
6:30 AM England Soccer: Aston Villa vs. Brighton
9:50 AM England Soccer: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

ESPN Extra
7:50 AM Spanish League: Getafe vs. Villarreal

Star+
8:50 am Serie A: Lecce vs. Naples
9:50 AM England Soccer: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
9:50 AM England Soccer: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City
12:20 PM Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Win Sports +
2 PM Promotion tournament: Bogotá vs. Tigers
4 PM League: Bucaramanga vs. Santa Fe
6:10 PM League: National vs. Envigado
8:20 PM League: Pereira vs. America

Win Sports
2 PM Baseball: Barranquilla vs. fargo
5 PM Basketball: Motilones vs. Corsairs
​7 PM League: Águilas Doradas vs. Grass

SPORTS

