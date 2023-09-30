Sports programming for this Saturday, September 30

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
European leagues, Ryder Cup, and local football, the highlights.
DSports
2 pm Spanish Soccer: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao
STAR+
11:30 AM German Soccer: Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich
4:30 PM Brazilian Soccer: São Paulo vs. Corinthians
ESPN
12:20 PM England Soccer: Tottenham vs. Liverpool
1:45 PM Serie A: Salernitana vs. Inter
5 PM Argentina Soccer: Racing Club vs. Independent
ESPN 2
5:50 AM Golf: Ryder Cup, second day
12:25 PM Spanish Soccer: Girona vs. real Madrid
10:55 PM Motorcycling: Japanese Grand Prix
ESPN 3
6:30 AM England Soccer: Aston Villa vs. Brighton
9:50 AM England Soccer: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal
ESPN Extra
7:50 AM Spanish League: Getafe vs. Villarreal
Star+
8:50 am Serie A: Lecce vs. Naples
9:50 AM England Soccer: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
9:50 AM England Soccer: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City
12:20 PM Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich
Win Sports +
2 PM Promotion tournament: Bogotá vs. Tigers
4 PM League: Bucaramanga vs. Santa Fe
6:10 PM League: National vs. Envigado
8:20 PM League: Pereira vs. America
Win Sports
2 PM Baseball: Barranquilla vs. fargo
5 PM Basketball: Motilones vs. Corsairs
7 PM League: Águilas Doradas vs. Grass
