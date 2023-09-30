Sports programming for this Saturday, September 30

DSports

2 pm Spanish Soccer: Real Sociedad vs. Athletic Bilbao

STAR+

11:30 AM German Soccer: Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

4:30 PM Brazilian Soccer: São Paulo vs. Corinthians



ESPN

12:20 PM England Soccer: Tottenham vs. Liverpool

1:45 PM Serie A: Salernitana vs. Inter

5 PM Argentina Soccer: Racing Club vs. Independent

ESPN 2

5:50 AM Golf: Ryder Cup, second day

12:25 PM Spanish Soccer: Girona vs. real Madrid

10:55 PM Motorcycling: Japanese Grand Prix

ESPN 3

6:30 AM England Soccer: Aston Villa vs. Brighton

9:50 AM England Soccer: Bournemouth vs. Arsenal

ESPN Extra

7:50 AM Spanish League: Getafe vs. Villarreal

Star+

8:50 am Serie A: Lecce vs. Naples

9:50 AM England Soccer: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace

9:50 AM England Soccer: Wolverhampton vs. Manchester City

12:20 PM Bundesliga: RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich

Win Sports +

2 PM Promotion tournament: Bogotá vs. Tigers

4 PM League: Bucaramanga vs. Santa Fe

6:10 PM League: National vs. Envigado

8:20 PM League: Pereira vs. America

​

Win Sports

2 PM Baseball: Barranquilla vs. fargo

5 PM Basketball: Motilones vs. Corsairs

​7 PM League: Águilas Doradas vs. Grass

SPORTS

