Nacional will seek its place in the semifinal of the women’s Libertadores.
Women’s Copa Libertadores, qualification for the Euro Cup and local League, the highlights.
ESPN 3
7 AM: Shanghai ATP.
8 AM: Euro 2024 qualifier, Ukraine vs. Macedonia.
5 PM: Major League Baseball, Atlanta vs. Philadelphia.
8 PM: LA Dodgers vs. Arizona.
STAR+
8 AM: Euro 2024 qualifier, Ireland vs. San Marino.
11 AM: Bulgaria vs. Lithuania.
1:45 PM: Italy vs. Malt.
1:45 PM: Denmark vs. Kazakhstan.
7 PM: Brazil Soccer, Cuiabá vs. Cruzeiro.
WIN SPORTS
3:30 PM Women’s Copa Libertadores: University of Chile vs. National
6:30 PM Women’s Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras vs. Olympia
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm League: Pereira vs. Equity
6:10 pm League: National vs. Medellin
8:15 pm League: Millionaires vs. Junior
SPORTS
