Saturday, May 27, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday, May 27, 2023

May 27, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday, May 27, 2023


millionaires

Mackalister Silva, Larry Vásquez and Andrés Llinás, key pieces of Millionaires.

Photo:

Julián Fernández. Millonaries FC

Mackalister Silva, Larry Vásquez and Andrés Llinás, key pieces of Millionaires.

Formula 1 classification, international soccer and the local league.

ESPN2
3:55 AM Formula 3, Monaco GP sprint race.
5:25 AM Formula 1 Practice #3 Monaco GP.
9 AM Monaco GP Qualifying.
11 AM Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Rome.
​1:30 PM Inter vs. Atalanta.

TV SNAIL
​7 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 20.

ESPN3
8 AM Serie A, Spezia vs. Turin.
6:50 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. Goias.

ESPN4
8:20 AM Bundesliga, Koln vs. Bayern Munich.

ESPN
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 05.
12 M. Soccer of Spain, Seville vs. Real Madrid.

STAR+
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Schalke 04.
1:50 PM Ligue 1, Strasbourg vs. psg.
2 PM Brasileirao, A. Paranaense vs. Guild.
4:30 PM Flamengo vs. Cruzeiro.
7:30 PM NBA, Miami Heat vs. boston celtics

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​1:30 PM U-20 World Cup, Brazil vs. Nigeria.
3 PM Queen’s Cup, final.
4 PM U-20 World Cup, Colombia vs. Senegal.

WIN SPORTS+
​6:05 PM Colombian soccer, Águilas Doradas vs. Sports Grass.
8:15 PM Millionaires vs. Boyacá Chico.

Recommended

