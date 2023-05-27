Sports programming for this Saturday, May 27, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Julián Fernández. Millonaries FC
Formula 1 classification, international soccer and the local league.
ESPN2
3:55 AM Formula 3, Monaco GP sprint race.
5:25 AM Formula 1 Practice #3 Monaco GP.
9 AM Monaco GP Qualifying.
11 AM Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Rome.
1:30 PM Inter vs. Atalanta.
TV SNAIL
7 AM Giro d’Italia, stage 20.
ESPN3
8 AM Serie A, Spezia vs. Turin.
6:50 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. Goias.
ESPN4
8:20 AM Bundesliga, Koln vs. Bayern Munich.
ESPN
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Mainz 05.
12 M. Soccer of Spain, Seville vs. Real Madrid.
STAR+
8:20 a.m. Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Schalke 04.
1:50 PM Ligue 1, Strasbourg vs. psg.
2 PM Brasileirao, A. Paranaense vs. Guild.
4:30 PM Flamengo vs. Cruzeiro.
7:30 PM NBA, Miami Heat vs. boston celtics
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
1:30 PM U-20 World Cup, Brazil vs. Nigeria.
3 PM Queen’s Cup, final.
4 PM U-20 World Cup, Colombia vs. Senegal.
WIN SPORTS+
6:05 PM Colombian soccer, Águilas Doradas vs. Sports Grass.
8:15 PM Millionaires vs. Boyacá Chico.
