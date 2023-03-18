Sunday, March 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Saturday, March 18, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Saturday, March 18, 2023


close

Roger Martinez

Roger Martínez, striker for América de México.

Photo:

Victor Cruz. efe

Roger Martínez, striker for América from Mexico.

In Mexico, there is a classic between Chivas and America.

See also  F1 | We need the track show, because marketing is not enough

CLARO SPORTS
9:50 PM Mexico Soccer, Chivas vs. America.

ESPN3
7:20 AM Rugby, Six Nations, Scotland vs. Italy.

ESPN
7:50 AM Soccer of Spain, Almería vs. Cadiz.

STAR+
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Bochum vs. RB Leipzig.
10 AM Premier League, Brentford vs. Leicester City.
10 AM. Southampton vs. Tottenham
10 AM Wolwerhampton vs. Leeds United
11 AM Ligue 1, Toulouse vs. Lille.
11 AM Turkish Super League – Besiktas vs. Istanbulspor.
12 M. Formula 1, Saudi Arabian GP Classification.
12:30 PM Premier League, Chelsea vs. Everton.
2:30 PM Serie A, Udinese vs. Milan.

ESPN2
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Stuttgart vs. Wolfsburg.

ESPN Bonus
10 AM Soccer from Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona.

WIN SPORTS+
2 PM Colombian Soccer, Envigado vs. Boyacá Chico.
4:10 PM Equity vs. Union Magdalena.
​6:20 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. Deportivo Cali.
8:30 PM Junior vs. Santa Fe.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​3 PM Soccer from Spain, Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia.

See also  Central Cordoba vs. Boca Juniors: day and time, where to see, possible formations and more for the Professional League

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Saturday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Bolillo, to the rescue of Junior, faces Santa Fe: game “for the resurrection”

Bolillo, to the rescue of Junior, faces Santa Fe: game "for the resurrection"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result