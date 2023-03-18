Sports programming for this Saturday, March 18, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Roger Martínez, striker for América de México.
Victor Cruz. efe
Roger Martínez, striker for América from Mexico.
In Mexico, there is a classic between Chivas and America.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
CLARO SPORTS
9:50 PM Mexico Soccer, Chivas vs. America.
ESPN3
7:20 AM Rugby, Six Nations, Scotland vs. Italy.
ESPN
7:50 AM Soccer of Spain, Almería vs. Cadiz.
STAR+
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Bochum vs. RB Leipzig.
10 AM Premier League, Brentford vs. Leicester City.
10 AM. Southampton vs. Tottenham
10 AM Wolwerhampton vs. Leeds United
11 AM Ligue 1, Toulouse vs. Lille.
11 AM Turkish Super League – Besiktas vs. Istanbulspor.
12 M. Formula 1, Saudi Arabian GP Classification.
12:30 PM Premier League, Chelsea vs. Everton.
2:30 PM Serie A, Udinese vs. Milan.
ESPN2
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Stuttgart vs. Wolfsburg.
ESPN Bonus
10 AM Soccer from Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Girona.
WIN SPORTS+
2 PM Colombian Soccer, Envigado vs. Boyacá Chico.
4:10 PM Equity vs. Union Magdalena.
6:20 PM Deportivo Pasto vs. Deportivo Cali.
8:30 PM Junior vs. Santa Fe.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
3 PM Soccer from Spain, Atlético de Madrid vs. Valencia.
SPORTS
