Saturday, March 11, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday, March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday, March 11, 2023


National vs. millionaires

National vs. millionaires. In action, Andrés Llinás.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

National vs. millionaires. In action, Andrés Llinás.

In Colombia, Millionaires vs. National.

ESPN3
7 AM Cycling, Paris-Nice, stage 7.
12:30 AM Soccer of Spain, Celta vs. Vallecano Ray.
2:30 PM Serie A, Bologna vs. lazio.

ESPN2
7:20 AM Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Liverpool.
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg.
1 PM Golf, The Players Championship, Third Round.
8:30 PM NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN
8 AM Soccer from Spain, Real Madrid vs. Spanish.
10 AM Premier League, Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest.
12:20 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City.
3 PM Ligue 1, Brest vs. psg.

STAR+
9 AM Serie A, Empoli vs. Udinese.
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Stuttgart.
9:30 a.m. Hertha Berlin vs. Mainz 05.
9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia M’gladbach
10 AM Premier League, Leicester City vs. Chelsea.
10 AM Everton vs. Brentford.
11 AM Turkish Super League, Galatasaray vs. Kasimpasa.
11:30 AM Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. NewcastleUnited.

ESPN Bonus
9 AM Rugby, Six Nations, Italy vs. Welsh.
11:15 a.m. England vs. France.
2 PM Masters 1,000 from Indian Wells, Second Round.

