Sports programming for this Saturday, March 11, 2023

National vs. millionaires. In action, Andrés Llinás.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
National vs. millionaires. In action, Andrés Llinás.
In Colombia, Millionaires vs. National.
ESPN3
7 AM Cycling, Paris-Nice, stage 7.
12:30 AM Soccer of Spain, Celta vs. Vallecano Ray.
2:30 PM Serie A, Bologna vs. lazio.
ESPN2
7:20 AM Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Liverpool.
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Augsburg.
1 PM Golf, The Players Championship, Third Round.
8:30 PM NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks.
ESPN
8 AM Soccer from Spain, Real Madrid vs. Spanish.
10 AM Premier League, Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest.
12:20 a.m. Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City.
3 PM Ligue 1, Brest vs. psg.
STAR+
9 AM Serie A, Empoli vs. Udinese.
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Stuttgart.
9:30 a.m. Hertha Berlin vs. Mainz 05.
9:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Borussia M’gladbach
10 AM Premier League, Leicester City vs. Chelsea.
10 AM Everton vs. Brentford.
11 AM Turkish Super League, Galatasaray vs. Kasimpasa.
11:30 AM Premier League, Wolverhampton vs. NewcastleUnited.
ESPN Bonus
9 AM Rugby, Six Nations, Italy vs. Welsh.
11:15 a.m. England vs. France.
2 PM Masters 1,000 from Indian Wells, Second Round.
SPORTS
#Sports #programming #Saturday #March
