Sports programming for this Saturday June 10, 2023

Manchester City.
Manchester City.
The Champions League final is the highlight on the agenda.
ESPN4
6 AM. Cycling, Criterium du Dauphiné, Stage 7.
STAR+
7 AM Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament, Japan vs. Panama
10:30 a.m. Ivory Coast vs. Morocco.
2 PM Brasileirao, Coritiba vs. Saints.
7 PM Bahia vs. Cruzeiro.
ESPN3
7:35 AM Moto GP, Italian GP, sprint.
10 AM Rugby, Top 14, La Rochelle vs. Bordeaux.
4:30 PM Atlético Mineiro vs. RB Bragantino.
ESPN2
8 AM, Roland Garros, Women’s Final.
ESPN
1 PM UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs. Inter.
5:45 PM Argentina Soccer, Boca Juniors vs. lanus
WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Primera B, Cúcuta vs. Cortulua.
7:30 PM League, Deportivo Pasto vs. Golden Eagles.
