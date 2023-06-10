Saturday, June 10, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Saturday June 10, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Saturday June 10, 2023


close

Manchester City

Manchester City.

Manchester City.

The Champions League final is the highlight on the agenda.

See also  Sports programming for this Sunday, October 9

ESPN4
6 AM. Cycling, Criterium du Dauphiné, Stage 7.

STAR+
7 AM Maurice Revello 2023 Tournament, Japan vs. Panama
10:30 a.m. Ivory Coast vs. Morocco.
2 PM Brasileirao, Coritiba vs. Saints.
7 PM Bahia vs. Cruzeiro.

ESPN3
7:35 AM Moto GP, Italian GP, ​​sprint.
10 AM Rugby, Top 14, La Rochelle vs. Bordeaux.
4:30 PM Atlético Mineiro vs. RB Bragantino.

ESPN2
8 AM, Roland Garros, Women’s Final.

ESPN
1 PM UEFA Champions League, Manchester City vs. Inter.
5:45 PM Argentina Soccer, Boca Juniors vs. lanus

WIN SPORTS+
4 PM Primera B, Cúcuta vs. Cortulua.
​7:30 PM League, Deportivo Pasto vs. Golden Eagles.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Saturday #June

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
UAV calculation detected a cluster of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

UAV calculation detected a cluster of armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result