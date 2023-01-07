Saturday, January 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Saturday, January 7, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema.

Karim Benzema.

Spanish football concentrates most of the emotions.

Directv Sports (610 – 619)
9:30 AM French Cup, O. Lyon vs. Metz.
10:15 AM Soccer of Spain, Villareal vs. Real Madrid.
3 PM Espanyol vs. Girona.

See also  Sports programming for this Saturday June 25

ESPN2
12:30 PM Football from Spain, Mallorca vs. Real Valladolid.

ESPN
9 AM Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo.
12 M. Juventus vs. Udinese.
3 PM FA Cup, Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton.

STAR+
08:30 AM FA Cup, Gillingham vs. Leicester City
Tottenham vs. Portsmouth
Forest Green Rovers vs. Birmingham City
Crystal Palace vs. southampton
Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town
Reading vs. watford
3 PM Serie A, Monza vs. Inter de Milan.
5:25 PM NFL, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
8:20 PM Summer Tournament in Argentina, Boca Juniors vs. Independent.

More sports news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Saturday #January

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Six tips to avoid minor speeding fines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result