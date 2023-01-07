Sports programming for this Saturday, January 7, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Karim Benzema.
Karim Benzema.
Spanish football concentrates most of the emotions.
January 6, 2023, 10:52 PM
Directv Sports (610 – 619)
9:30 AM French Cup, O. Lyon vs. Metz.
10:15 AM Soccer of Spain, Villareal vs. Real Madrid.
3 PM Espanyol vs. Girona.
ESPN2
12:30 PM Football from Spain, Mallorca vs. Real Valladolid.
ESPN
9 AM Serie A, Fiorentina vs. Sassuolo.
12 M. Juventus vs. Udinese.
3 PM FA Cup, Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton.
STAR+
08:30 AM FA Cup, Gillingham vs. Leicester City
Tottenham vs. Portsmouth
Forest Green Rovers vs. Birmingham City
Crystal Palace vs. southampton
Preston North End vs. Huddersfield Town
Reading vs. watford
3 PM Serie A, Monza vs. Inter de Milan.
5:25 PM NFL, Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs.
8:20 PM Summer Tournament in Argentina, Boca Juniors vs. Independent.
SPORTS
