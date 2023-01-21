Saturday, January 21, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday, January 21, 2023

January 21, 2023
in Sports
Liverpool

Harvey Elliott celebrates Liverpool’s goal.

Harvey Elliott celebrates Liverpool’s goal.

English football has great dishes for this day.

ESPN
7:20 AM Premier League, Liverpool vs. Chelsea.

ESPN3
8 AM Soccer from Spain, Rayo Vallecano vs. Real society.

STAR+
9 AM Serie A, Hellas Verona vs. Lecce.
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Bochum vs. Hertha Berlin.
10 AM Premier League, Bournemouth vs. Nottingham Forest.
10AM Leicester City vs. Brighton.
2 PM Eredivisie, PSV vs. Vitesse.
2:30 PM Series A, Fiorentina vs. Turin.

ESPN2
9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Schalke 04.
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Sevilla vs. Cadiz.

CLARO SPORTS
9:50 PM Mexico Soccer, Chivas vs. Toluca.

