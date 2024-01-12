You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Lots of live sports activity on this day.
ESPN Extra
12:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #18 – Monaco vs. Reims
3 pm NHL – Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers
Star +
8:30 am Asian Cup – Australia vs. India
8:30 am Women's Series A – Napoli vs. Fiorentina
9:20 am Premier League Date #21 – Chelsea vs. Fulham
9:30 am EFL Championship – Coventry City vs. Leicester
9:50 am Rugby – Champions Cup – Lyon vs. Connacht
9:50 am Rugby – Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs vs. Glasgow Warriors
10:50 am Serie A Date #20 – Genoa vs. Turin
10:50 am Serie A Date #20 – Napoli vs. Salernitana
11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – Freiburg vs. Union Berlin
11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – Koln vs. Heidenheim 1846
11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – Mainz 05 vs. Wolfsburg
11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
11:30 am Asian Cup – China vs. Tajikistan
12m. Rugby – Champions Cup – Bristol Bears vs. Bulls
12m. Rugby – Champions Cup – Toulon vs. Monster
12m. EFL Championship – West Bromwich Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers
12:15 pm LaLiga Second Division – Levante vs. Albacete
12:15 pm Women's Series A – Juventus vs. Milan
1:50 pm Serie A Date #20 – Hellas Verona vs. Empoli
2 pm Women's Series A – Rome vs. Pomigliano
2:20 pm Bundesliga Date #17 – SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Dortmund
2:20 pm Rugby – Champions Cup – Leinster vs. Paris
2:20 pm Rugby – Champions Cup – Stormers vs. Sharks Out
2:30 pm Asian Cup – Uzbekistan vs. Syria
4:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #18 – Rennais vs. Nice
4:50 pm Rugby – Champions Cup – Cardiff vs. Harlequins
4:50 pm Rugby – Champions Cup – Ulster vs. Toulouse
5 pm LaLiga Second Division – Burgos vs. Valladolid
9 pm Summer Challenge – Boca Juniors vs. Gymnastics and Jump Shooting
ESPN 2
9:50 am LaLiga Date #20 – Las Palmas vs. Getafe
12m. LaLiga Date #20 – Mallorca vs. Celtic
2:15 pm LaLiga Date #20 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Real society
10 pm ESPN Knockout – Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith
10 pm Australian Open – First Round
6:30 pm NFL – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins
ESPN
11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen
2:20 pm Premier League Date #21 – Newcastle vs. Manchester City
4:30 pm Serie A Date #20 – Monza vs. Inter
ESPN 3
1 pm ESPN Knockout – Moussa Gholam vs. Lunga Sitemela
4:50 pm Eredivisie – PSV vs. Excelsior
9 pm Australian Open – First Round
ESPN Premium
5:30 pm Río de la Plata Series – Liverpool vs. Central Rosary
10:30 pm Río de la Plata Series – National vs. Union SF
