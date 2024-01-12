ESPN Extra

12:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #18 – Monaco vs. Reims

3 pm NHL – Washington Capitals vs. New York Rangers

Star +

8:30 am Asian Cup – Australia vs. India

8:30 am Women's Series A – Napoli vs. Fiorentina

9:20 am Premier League Date #21 – Chelsea vs. Fulham

9:30 am EFL Championship – Coventry City vs. Leicester

9:50 am Rugby – Champions Cup – Lyon vs. Connacht

9:50 am Rugby – Champions Cup – Exeter Chiefs vs. Glasgow Warriors

10:50 am Serie A Date #20 – Genoa vs. Turin

10:50 am Serie A Date #20 – Napoli vs. Salernitana

11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – Freiburg vs. Union Berlin

11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – Koln vs. Heidenheim 1846

11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – Mainz 05 vs. Wolfsburg

11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – RB Leipzig vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

11:30 am Asian Cup – China vs. Tajikistan

12m. Rugby – Champions Cup – Bristol Bears vs. Bulls

12m. Rugby – Champions Cup – Toulon vs. Monster

12m. EFL Championship – West Bromwich Albion vs. Blackburn Rovers

12:15 pm LaLiga Second Division – Levante vs. Albacete

12:15 pm Women's Series A – Juventus vs. Milan

1:50 pm Serie A Date #20 – Hellas Verona vs. Empoli

2 pm Women's Series A – Rome vs. Pomigliano

2:20 pm Bundesliga Date #17 – SV Darmstadt 98 vs. Borussia Dortmund

2:20 pm Rugby – Champions Cup – Leinster vs. Paris

2:20 pm Rugby – Champions Cup – Stormers vs. Sharks Out

2:30 pm Asian Cup – Uzbekistan vs. Syria

4:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #18 – Rennais vs. Nice

4:50 pm Rugby – Champions Cup – Cardiff vs. Harlequins

4:50 pm Rugby – Champions Cup – Ulster vs. Toulouse

5 pm LaLiga Second Division – Burgos vs. Valladolid

9 pm Summer Challenge – Boca Juniors vs. Gymnastics and Jump Shooting

ESPN 2

9:50 am LaLiga Date #20 – Las Palmas vs. Getafe

12m. LaLiga Date #20 – Mallorca vs. Celtic

2:15 pm LaLiga Date #20 – Athletic Bilbao vs. Real society

10 pm ESPN Knockout – Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith

10 pm Australian Open – First Round

6:30 pm NFL – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins

ESPN

11:20 am Bundesliga Date #17 – Augsburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen

2:20 pm Premier League Date #21 – Newcastle vs. Manchester City

4:30 pm Serie A Date #20 – Monza vs. Inter

ESPN 3

1 pm ESPN Knockout – Moussa Gholam vs. Lunga Sitemela

4:50 pm Eredivisie – PSV vs. Excelsior

9 pm Australian Open – First Round

ESPN Premium

5:30 pm Río de la Plata Series – Liverpool vs. Central Rosary

10:30 pm Río de la Plata Series – National vs. Union SF

SPORTS