Santiago Giordana celebrates with Millonarios.
This is the sporting activity on this day.
ESPN 3
9 am Rugby – Six Nations – Italy vs. England
11:15 am Rugby – Six Nations – Wales vs. Scotland
star
7:20 am Premier League Date #23 – Everton vs. Tottenham
8:50 am Serie A Date #23 – Empoli vs. Genoa
8:50 am Serie A Date #23 – Udinese vs. monza
8:50 am Rugby – Top 14 – Perpignan vs. Racing 92
9 am Women's Series A – Milan vs. Fiorentina
9 am Hockey – Women's Pro League – China vs. India
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Bochum vs. Augsburg
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Freiburg vs. Stuttgart
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Mainz 05 vs. Werder Bremen
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
9:50 am Premier League Date #23 – Burnley vs. Fulham
9:50 am Premier League Date #23 – Newcastle vs. Luton Town
10:15 am LaLiga Second Division – Mirandés vs. Villarreal II
10:50 am Ligue 1 Date #20 – Rennais vs. Montpellier
10:50 am Rugby – Top 14 – Oyonnax vs. Paris
12m. Women's Series A – Inter vs. As
12:20 pm Bundesliga Date #20 – Koln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
2:30 pm Serie A Date #23 – Bologna vs. Sassuolo
2:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #20 – Nantes vs. Lens
3 pm Rugby – Top 14 – Toulouse vs. Bayonnais
4 pm Friendly Football – Viña del Mar Cup – Colo Colo vs. Valley Independent
ESPN
7:50 am LaLiga Date #23 – Valencia vs. Almeria
9:50 am Premier League Date #23 – Brighton vs. Crystal Palace
12:20 pm Premier League Date #23 – Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa
2:25 pm ESPN Knockout – Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez
8 pm ESPN Knockout – Chordale Booker vs. Greg Vendetti
ESPN 2
9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayer Leverkusen
11:50 am Serie A Date #23 – Frosinone vs. Milan
1:50 pm Eredivisie Date #20 – Ajax vs. PSV
8:30 pm NBA – New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers
ESPN Extra
10 am LaLiga Date #23 – Granada vs. The Palms
1 pm Golf – AT&T Pebble Beach – Third Round
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm Betplay Leagues: Tolima vs. Millionaires
8:10 pm Betplay América League vs. Patriots
SPORTS
OF
#Sports #programming #Saturday #February
