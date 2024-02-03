ESPN 3

9 am Rugby – Six Nations – Italy vs. England

11:15 am Rugby – Six Nations – Wales vs. Scotland

star

7:20 am Premier League Date #23 – Everton vs. Tottenham

8:50 am Serie A Date #23 – Empoli vs. Genoa

8:50 am Serie A Date #23 – Udinese vs. monza

8:50 am Rugby – Top 14 – Perpignan vs. Racing 92

9 am Women's Series A – Milan vs. Fiorentina

9 am Hockey – Women's Pro League – China vs. India

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Bochum vs. Augsburg

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Freiburg vs. Stuttgart

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Mainz 05 vs. Werder Bremen

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Monchengladbach

9:50 am Premier League Date #23 – Burnley vs. Fulham

9:50 am Premier League Date #23 – Newcastle vs. Luton Town

10:15 am LaLiga Second Division – Mirandés vs. Villarreal II

10:50 am Ligue 1 Date #20 – Rennais vs. Montpellier

10:50 am Rugby – Top 14 – Oyonnax vs. Paris

12m. Women's Series A – Inter vs. As

12:20 pm Bundesliga Date #20 – Koln vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

2:30 pm Serie A Date #23 – Bologna vs. Sassuolo

2:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #20 – Nantes vs. Lens

3 pm Rugby – Top 14 – Toulouse vs. Bayonnais

4 pm Friendly Football – Viña del Mar Cup – Colo Colo vs. Valley Independent

ESPN

7:50 am LaLiga Date #23 – Valencia vs. Almeria

9:50 am Premier League Date #23 – Brighton vs. Crystal Palace

12:20 pm Premier League Date #23 – Sheffield United vs. Aston Villa

2:25 pm ESPN Knockout – Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez

8 pm ESPN Knockout – Chordale Booker vs. Greg Vendetti

ESPN 2

9:20 am Bundesliga Date #20 – Darmstadt 98 vs. Bayer Leverkusen

11:50 am Serie A Date #23 – Frosinone vs. Milan

1:50 pm Eredivisie Date #20 – Ajax vs. PSV

8:30 pm NBA – New York Knicks vs. LA Lakers

ESPN Extra

10 am LaLiga Date #23 – Granada vs. The Palms

1 pm Golf – AT&T Pebble Beach – Third Round

WIN SPORTS +

6 pm Betplay Leagues: Tolima vs. Millionaires

8:10 pm Betplay América League vs. Patriots

SPORTS