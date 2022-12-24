Saturday, December 24, 2022
Sports programming for this Saturday, December 24

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 24, 2022
in Sports
At Christmas, there is also sport.

STAR+
7 AM NHL, Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Chicago Blackhawks.
7:30 AM United Rugby Championship, Benetton vs. Zebre Parma.
8:55 AM Rugby, Top 14 Orange, Racing 92 vs. Paris.
11 AM Turkey Soccer, Trabzonspor vs. Fenerbahce.
1 PM NHL, New York Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings.
1 PM Green Bay Packers vs. Miami Doplhins.
4 PM Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams.

CLARO SPORTS
9 AM World Tennis League, final.

