Sports programming for this Saturday, April 8

Lots of sporting activity on this day live.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN
6:20 am ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Manchester United vs. Everton
8:50 am ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest
11:20 am ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Southampton vs. Manchester City
3:50 pm ESPN – LaLiga – Date #30 – Real Madrid vs. Villarreal
stars
5:20 am Star+ / Serie A – Date #29 – Udinese vs. Monza
8:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Augsburg vs. Köln
8:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. eintracht frankfurt
8:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich
8:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Mainz 05 vs. Werder Bremen
8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Fulham vs. Westham
8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Leicester City vs. bournemouth
8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Tottenham vs. Brighton
8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea
8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Brentford vs. newcastle
9:15 a.m. Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Real Zaragoza vs. Grenade
9:20 a.m. Star+ / Serie A – Date #29 – Sampdoria vs. cremonese
9:50 a.m. Star+ / Ligue 1 – Date #30 – Angers vs. Lille
11:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig
11:20 a.m. Star+ / Serie A – Date #29 – Hellas Verona vs. Sassuolo
11:30 a.m. Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Ibiza vs. sporting gijon
12m Star+ / NHL – Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
13:30 Star+ / Serie A – Date #29 – Torino vs. Rome
1:50 pm Star+ / Eredivisie – Date #28 – PSV vs. Excelsior
13:50 Star+ / Ligue 1 – Date #30 – Nice vs. psg
2 pm Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Racing Santander vs. Albacete
7 p.m. Star+ / NHL – Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils
9 p.m. Star+ / UFC 287 – Alex Pereira vs. israel adesanya
ESPN Bonus
6:50 a.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – LaLiga – Date #28 – Osasuna vs. Elche
8:55 a.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – Rugby – Heineken – Toulouse vs. Sharks
2:30 p.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – NBA – Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
espn 2
7:20 a.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – Serie A – Date #29 – Fiorentina vs. Spezia
11:25 a.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – LaLiga – Date #28 – Real Sociedad vs. Getafe
1:45 pm Star+ / ESPN2 – Golf – Masters Tournament – Third Round
9 pm Star+ / ESPN2 – PBC – Sebastián Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza
ESPN 3
8:15 a.m. Star+ / ESPN3 – Paris – Roubaix – Women
1:30 pm Star+ / ESPN3 – Serie A – Date #29 – Lazio vs. Juventus
8 p.m. Star+ / ESPN3 – Top Rank – Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino
ESPN 4
8:20 a.m. Star+ / ESPN4 – Bundesliga – Date #27 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Union Berlin
5 pm Star+ / ESPN4 – UFC 287 – Preliminaries
WinSports
2 pm League: Caldas vs. Union
4:10 p.m. Jaguars vs. Envigado
Win+
6:20 pm Betplay League. Cali vs. Equity
8:30 pm Betplay League: Millionaires vs. Medellin
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
#Sports #programming #Saturday #April
