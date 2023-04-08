Sports programming for this Saturday, April 8

ESPN

6:20 am ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Manchester United vs. Everton

8:50 am ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

11:20 am ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Southampton vs. Manchester City

3:50 pm ESPN – LaLiga – Date #30 – Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

stars

5:20 am Star+ / Serie A – Date #29 – Udinese vs. Monza

8:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Augsburg vs. Köln

8:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Bayer Leverkusen vs. eintracht frankfurt

8:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Freiburg vs. Bayern Munich

8:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Mainz 05 vs. Werder Bremen

8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Fulham vs. Westham

8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Leicester City vs. bournemouth

8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Tottenham vs. Brighton

8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Wolverhampton vs. Chelsea

8:50 am Star+ / Premier League – Date #30 – Brentford vs. newcastle

9:15 a.m. Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Real Zaragoza vs. Grenade

9:20 a.m. Star+ / Serie A – Date #29 – Sampdoria vs. cremonese

9:50 a.m. Star+ / Ligue 1 – Date #30 – Angers vs. Lille

11:20 a.m. Star+ / Bundesliga – Date #27 – Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig

11:20 a.m. Star+ / Serie A – Date #29 – Hellas Verona vs. Sassuolo

11:30 a.m. Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Ibiza vs. sporting gijon

12m Star+ / NHL – Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

13:30 Star+ / Serie A – Date #29 – Torino vs. Rome

1:50 pm Star+ / Eredivisie – Date #28 – PSV vs. Excelsior

13:50 Star+ / Ligue 1 – Date #30 – Nice vs. psg

2 pm Star+ / LaLiga Smartbank – Racing Santander vs. Albacete

7 p.m. Star+ / NHL – Boston Bruins vs. New Jersey Devils

9 p.m. Star+ / UFC 287 – Alex Pereira vs. israel adesanya

ESPN

6:20 am Star+ / ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Manchester United vs. Everton

8:50 a.m. Star+ / ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Aston Villa vs. Nottingham Forest

11:20 a.m. Star+ / ESPN – Premier League – Date #30 – Southampton vs. Manchester City

1:50 pm Star+ / ESPN – LaLiga – Date #30 – Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

ESPN Bonus

6:50 a.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – LaLiga – Date #28 – Osasuna vs. Elche

8:55 a.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – Rugby – Heineken – Toulouse vs. Sharks

2:30 p.m. Star+ / ESPN Extra – NBA – Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

espn 2

7:20 a.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – Serie A – Date #29 – Fiorentina vs. Spezia

11:25 a.m. Star+ / ESPN2 – LaLiga – Date #28 – Real Sociedad vs. Getafe

1:45 pm Star+ / ESPN2 – Golf – Masters Tournament – ​​Third Round

9 pm Star+ / ESPN2 – PBC – Sebastián Fundora vs. Brian Mendoza

ESPN 3

8:15 a.m. Star+ / ESPN3 – Paris – Roubaix – Women

1:30 pm Star+ / ESPN3 – Serie A – Date #29 – Lazio vs. Juventus

8 p.m. Star+ / ESPN3 – Top Rank – Shakur Stevenson vs. Shuichiro Yoshino

ESPN 4

8:20 a.m. Star+ / ESPN4 – Bundesliga – Date #27 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Union Berlin

5 pm Star+ / ESPN4 – UFC 287 – Preliminaries

WinSports

2 pm League: Caldas vs. Union

4:10 p.m. Jaguars vs. Envigado

Win+

6:20 pm Betplay League. Cali vs. Equity

8:30 pm Betplay League: Millionaires vs. Medellin

SPORTS