Saturday, April 29, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday April 29

April 29, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday April 29


Tour of Romandie, European leagues, local football and basketball, the highlights.

ESPN

8 a.m. Serie A. Napoli vs. Salernitana.
7:30 p.m. Argentine soccer: Boca vs. Racing.

ESPN2

6:30 a.m. Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Westham.
8:30 a.m. Bundesliga: Union Berlin vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
11 a.m. Serie A: Rome vs. Milan.
1:45 pm Serie A. Torino vs. Atalanta.
4:30 pm Brazilian Championship: Palmeiras vs. Corinthians.

ESPN4

6 am Cycling: Tour of Romandie, stage 4.

DSports

9 am Spanish League: Elche vs. Vallecano Ray.
2 p.m. Spanish League: Barcelona vs. Betis.

WinSports

4:10 pm League: Union Magdalena vs. Grass.
6 pm Basketball League: Búcaros vs. pirates.
8:30 pm Basketball League: Titans vs. corsairs.

WinSports+

11 am Women’s League: Santa Fe vs. National.
6:20 pm League: Alianza Petrolera vs. Golden Eagles.
8:30 pm League: Medellín vs. National.

