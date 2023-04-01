Saturday, April 1, 2023
Sports programming for this Saturday, April 1, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 1, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Saturday, April 1, 2023


Fernando Alonso-Aston Martin

Alonso (left).

Alonso (left).

Formula 1, at midnight; international football throughout the day.

CLARO SPORTS
​5:50 PM Mexico Soccer, Pachuca vs. Blue Cross.

ESPN
6:30 AM Premier League, Manchester City vs. Liverpool.
9AM Arsenal vs. Leeds United
11 AM Serie A, Inter vs. Fiorentina.

STAR+
8:30 AM Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Hertha Berlin
8:30 a.m. RB Leipzig vs. Mainz 05.
8:30 a.m. Schalke 04 vs. Bayer Leverkusen.
9 AM Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City.
11:30 a.m. Chelsea vs. AstonVilla.
2 PM Soccer of Spain, Elche vs. Barcelona.
12 PM Formula 1, Australian Grand Prix.

ESPN Bonus
9 AM Six Nations Women – Ireland vs. France
11:15 AM Golf, Augusta National, Women’s Amateur Championship, Final Round.
6:30 PM NBA, Miami Heat vs. Dallas Mavericks.

ESPN4
11:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund.
2 PM Masters 1,000 of Miami, women’s final.

ESPN2
6 PM Formula 3, Australian GP, ​​race.

