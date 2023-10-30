You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Arizona Diamondbacks
Millionaires and America catch up; The third game of the baseball World Series is being played.
OF
WIN SPORTS+
4 pm Promotion tournament, Cúcuta Deportivo vs. Barranquilla.
8 pm League, América de Cali vs. Millionaires.
ESPN
7 pm Argentina Soccer, Huracán vs. Central Barracks.
ESPN 2
2:50 PM Spanish soccer, Granada vs. Villarreal.
7 PM MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers.
ESPN 3
2:30 P. M. Italian soccer, Lazio vs. Fiorentina.
STAR+
12 pm Turkish football, Besiktas vs. Gaziantep.
12:20 PM Empoli vs. Atalanta.
2 pm Ballon d’Or Gala.
2 pm Workshops vs. Banfield.Information given by the channels.
#Sports #programming #Monday #October