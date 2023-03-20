Monday, March 20, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, March 20, 2023

March 20, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, March 20, 2023


Egan Bernal

Egan Bernal, happy in Denmark.

Egan Bernal, happy in Denmark.

The debut of Egan Bernal in Europe during this 2023 stands out.

CLARO SPORTS
9:15 AM Tour of Catalonia, first stage.

WIN SPORTS+
2 PM Primera B, Fortaleza vs. rangers.
4:05 PM Cúcuta vs. Quindío.
​6:10 PM Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. Sports Tolima.
8:20 p.m. Huíla vs. Once Caldas

STAR+
5:15 PM Uruguay Soccer, Cerro vs. Phoenix.
​6:45 PM Soccer from Ecuador, Deportivo Cuenca vs. cumbaya

ESPN
​7 PM Argentina Soccer, Lanús vs. Argentine Juniors.

