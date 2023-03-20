Sports programming for this Monday, March 20, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Egan Bernal, happy in Denmark.
Egan Bernal, happy in Denmark.
The debut of Egan Bernal in Europe during this 2023 stands out.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
CLARO SPORTS
9:15 AM Tour of Catalonia, first stage.
WIN SPORTS+
2 PM Primera B, Fortaleza vs. rangers.
4:05 PM Cúcuta vs. Quindío.
6:10 PM Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. Sports Tolima.
8:20 p.m. Huíla vs. Once Caldas
STAR+
5:15 PM Uruguay Soccer, Cerro vs. Phoenix.
6:45 PM Soccer from Ecuador, Deportivo Cuenca vs. cumbaya
ESPN
7 PM Argentina Soccer, Lanús vs. Argentine Juniors.
SPORTS
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Monday #March
Leave a Reply