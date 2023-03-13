Thursday, March 16, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, March 13

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 13, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Monday, March 13


Reynaldo Rodriguez

This is the live programming on this day.

ESPN Bonus
1 p.m. Tennis – ATP 1000 – Indian Wells

espn 2
2:30 p.m. Series A: Milan vs. salernitana
6:30 p.m. NBA – Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies. 9 p.m. NBA – Golden State Warriors vs. phoenix suns

ESPN
2:50 p.m. LaLiga – Girona vs. Athletic

STAR+
3 p.m. LaLiga SmartBank: Racing vs. Huesca

ESPN 3
8 p.m. Tennis – ATP 1000 – Indian Wells

Win
8:10 pm Betplay League: Caldas vs. Grass

WinSports
2:30 pm World Baseball Classic: Colombia vs. Britain

SPORTS

