Monday, June 5, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, June 5, 2023

June 5, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, June 5, 2023


Egan Bernal runs in France. In Colombia the semifinals of the Women’s League are defined.

ESPN2
4 AM Roland Garros, round of 16.

STAR+
7 AM Maurice Revello Tournament, Venezuela vs. Costa Rica.
10:30 a.m. France vs. Saudi Arabia.
1:45 PM Bundesliga Promo, Hamburg vs. Stuttgart.

ESPN4
8 AM Criterium Dauphiné, second stage.

ESPN3
6 PM MLB, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros.

ESPN Bonus
7 PM NHL, Vegas Golden Nights vs. Florida Panthers.

WIN SPORTS+
7:30 PM Women’s League, Pereira vs. Deportivo Cali.

