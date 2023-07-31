Monday, July 31, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, July 31, 2023 in Colombia

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Monday, July 31, 2023 in Colombia

Close


Close

Aaron Judge

Aaron Judge

Photo:

Cole Burston. Getty Images/AFP

Aaron Judge

The NY Yankees have action in the Major Leagues.

STAR+
10 AM Premier Padel, Mendoza, first round.
5:309 PM Baseball, MLB, Philadelphia Philies vs. Miami Marlins.
7 PM WWE RAW.
8 PM Tennis, ATP 250 Los Cabos, first round.

ESPN3
6 PM Baseball, MLB, NY Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays.

WIN SPORTS+
​4 PM Colombian Soccer, Envigado vs. Union Magdalena.
​6:10 PM Boyacá Chico vs. Equity.
8:20 PM Junior vs. Bucaramanga.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​5 AM Women’s World Cup, Ireland vs. Nigeria.
5 AM Canada vs. Australia.

More news

SPORTS

See also  Sports programming for this Sunday, August 28

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

