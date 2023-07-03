Monday, July 3, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, July 3, 2023 in Colombia

July 3, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, July 3, 2023 in Colombia

Wimbledon begins, the Tour de France follows and there is action in the Major Leagues.

ESPN2
5 AM Tennis, Wimbledon, First Round.

ESPN
7 AM Cycling, Tour de France, stage 3.

STAR+
11 AM Hockey, Women’s Pro League, United States vs. Germany.
1:30 PM Men’s Pro League, Belgium vs. Spain.
6 PM Brasileirao, Goiás vs. Coritiba.

ESPN3
6 PM MLB, NY Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles.

