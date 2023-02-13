Monday, February 13, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, February 13

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 13, 2023
in Sports
Liverpool

Liverpool celebrate victory.

Liverpool celebrate victory.

A lot of international football on this day.

WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Primera B, Llaneros vs. Cortulua.
8:05 p.m.: Quindío vs. lions.

espn 2
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Spanish vs. Real society.

ESPN BONUS
12:30 p.m.: Italy soccer, Hellas vs. Salernitana.

STAR+
2:45 p.m.: Italian soccer, Sampdoria vs. Inter.

ESPN 3
3 p.m.: England soccer, Liverpool vs. Everton.

