Monday, August 8, 2022
Sports programming for this Monday, August 8

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 8, 2022
in Sports
0


Quindío vs. Medellin

Sports Quindio

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Sports Quindio

Promotion tournament, tennis and baseball, the highlight of the day.

ESPN2
5:30 pm Tennis: Montreal ATP 1000, first round.

ESPN3
11 am Tennis: Montreal ATP 1000, first round.
8:30 p.m. Major League Baseball: San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants.

WinSports
7 pm Promotion tournament: Barranquilla vs. lions

WinSports +
5 pm Promotion tournament: Tigres vs. Quindio.

