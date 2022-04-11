Monday, April 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Monday, April 11

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 11, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Eleven Caldas vs. Tolima

Ayron del Valle (left) scored twice for Once Caldas.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Ayron del Valle (left) scored twice for Once Caldas.

Colombian league, Major League Baseball and tennis, the highlights.

ESPN2
4 AM Tennis, Monte Carlo Masters 1000, first round.
2 PM LaLiga, Rayo Vallecano vs. Valencia.

STAR+
12:15 AM Asian Champions League, Al Rayyan vs. Al Hilal.

ESPN3
6 PM Baseball, MLB, New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Rays.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
3 PM South American U-20 Women, Paraguay vs. Ecuador.
5 p.m. Uruguay vs. bolivia

WinSports
5:30 pm Colombian soccer: Jaguares vs. Once Caldas
7:40 pm Colombian soccer: Pasto vs. Pereira.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Monday #April

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The breach of the French left wrecks its electoral opportunities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.