Sports programming for this Monday, April 10, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Dorlan Pabón, the hero of Nacional.
Dorlan Pabón, the hero of Nacional.
The ’10’ returned to the headline for Olympiacos.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
STAR+
9 AM EFL Championship, West Bromwich vs. Albion QPR.
12:30 M. Turkish football, Karagumruk vs. Fenerbahce.
2 PM Burnley vs. Sheffield United.
2 PM Second Division of Spain, Alavés vs. FC Andorra.
6 PM NHL, Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs.
ESPN3
6 PM MLB, New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
2 PM Soccer of Spain, Barcelona vs. Girona.
WIN SPORTS+
6 PM Colombian soccer, Atlético Nacional vs. Junior.
8:05 PM Sports Tolima vs. Sports Grass.
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Monday #April
Leave a Reply