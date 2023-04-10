Monday, April 10, 2023
Sports programming for this Monday, April 10, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Monday, April 10, 2023


National Athletic

Dorlan Pabón, the hero of Nacional.

The ’10’ returned to the headline for Olympiacos.

STAR+
9 AM EFL Championship, West Bromwich vs. Albion QPR.
12:30 M. Turkish football, Karagumruk vs. Fenerbahce.
2 PM Burnley vs. Sheffield United.
2 PM Second Division of Spain, Alavés vs. FC Andorra.
6 PM NHL, Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs.

ESPN3
6 PM MLB, New York Mets vs. San Diego Padres.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
​2 PM Soccer of Spain, Barcelona vs. Girona.

WIN SPORTS+
​6 PM Colombian soccer, Atlético Nacional vs. Junior.
8:05 PM Sports Tolima vs. Sports Grass.

