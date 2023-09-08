Friday, September 8, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, September 8

September 8, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, September 8

Tour of Spain

Tour of Spain

Back to Spain

Vuelta a España, World Cup and Eurocup qualifiers and US Open, the highlights.

Snail Channel
9 am Tour of Spain, stage 13
6 pm World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay vs. Chili
7:45 pm World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil vs. bolivian

RCN Channel
6 pm World Cup Qualifiers: Uruguay vs. Chili
7:45 pm World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil vs. bolivian

ESPN
6:30 am Cycling: Tour of Spain, stage 13

ESPN2
10:50 am Eurocup Qualifiers: Georgia vs. Spain
2 and 6 p.m. Tennis: US Open, men’s semifinal

ESPN3
1:30 pm Eurocup Qualifiers: Croatia vs. Lithuania.

WinSports and WinSports+
7:40 pm BetPlay League: Pasto vs. jaguars

