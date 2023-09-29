Friday, September 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Friday, September 29

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Friday, September 29

Close


Close

Ryder Cup

Ryder Cup

Photo:

Fabio Frustaci. Efe

Ryder Cup

Local football, the European leagues and the start of the Ryder Cup, the highlights.

WIN SPORTS
10:30 AM: RCN Classic, stage 7

DIRECTV
2 PM: Spanish soccer, Barcelona vs. Seville

ESPN 2
5:50 AM Golf, Ryder Cup, first round.
1:30 PM: Germany soccer, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund

ESPN 3
2 PM: French soccer, Racing Strasbourg vs. Lens

WIN SPORTS +
6 PM League: Jaguares vs. Junior
8:10 PM Tolima vs. Boyacá Chicó

SPORTS

More Sports news

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Sports #programming #Friday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ineos looks for a leader and shakes up the market: what will happen to Egan Bernal?

Ineos looks for a leader and shakes up the market: what will happen to Egan Bernal?

Recommended

No Result
View All Result