Sports programming for this Friday, September 29

Ryder Cup
Fabio Frustaci. Efe
Ryder Cup
Local football, the European leagues and the start of the Ryder Cup, the highlights.
WIN SPORTS
10:30 AM: RCN Classic, stage 7
DIRECTV
2 PM: Spanish soccer, Barcelona vs. Seville
ESPN 2
5:50 AM Golf, Ryder Cup, first round.
1:30 PM: Germany soccer, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Dortmund
ESPN 3
2 PM: French soccer, Racing Strasbourg vs. Lens
WIN SPORTS +
6 PM League: Jaguares vs. Junior
8:10 PM Tolima vs. Boyacá Chicó
SPORTS
