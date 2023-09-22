Sports programming for this Friday, September 22

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Cali vs. Medellin
Cali vs. Medellin
Local football, pre-Olympic volleyball and the European leagues, the highlights.
DSports
2 pm Spanish League: Alavés vs. Athletic Bilbao
ESPN2
4 am Women’s volleyball pre-Olympic: Colombia vs. Korea
1:30 pm Serie A: Lecce vs. Genoa
ESPN3
2:30 pm Tennis: Laver Cup, day 1
Star+
11:20 am Serie A: Salernitana vs. Frosinone
1:20 pm Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs. Darmstadt 98
1:45 pm Women’s Volleyball Pre-Olympic: Italy vs. USA
1:50 pm French League: Monaco vs. Nice
6 pm Brazilian Championship: Corinthians vs. Botafogo
Win Sports
4:30 pm League: Jaguares vs. Oil Alliance
Win Sports +
6:40 pm League: Once Caldas vs. Equity
8:50 pm League: Cali vs. Medellin
