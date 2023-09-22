Friday, September 22, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, September 22

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 22, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Friday, September 22

Local football, pre-Olympic volleyball and the European leagues, the highlights.

DSports
2 pm Spanish League: Alavés vs. Athletic Bilbao

ESPN2
4 am Women’s volleyball pre-Olympic: Colombia vs. Korea
1:30 pm Serie A: Lecce vs. Genoa

ESPN3
2:30 pm Tennis: Laver Cup, day 1

Star+
11:20 am Serie A: Salernitana vs. Frosinone
1:20 pm Bundesliga: Stuttgart vs. Darmstadt 98
1:45 pm Women’s Volleyball Pre-Olympic: Italy vs. USA
1:50 pm French League: Monaco vs. Nice
6 pm Brazilian Championship: Corinthians vs. Botafogo

Win Sports
4:30 pm League: Jaguares vs. Oil Alliance

Win Sports +
6:40 pm League: Once Caldas vs. Equity
8:50 pm League: Cali vs. Medellin

