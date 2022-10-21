Friday, October 21, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Friday, October 21

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Golden State vs. Celtics

The U-17 Women’s World Cup and the NBA steal all the limelight.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
9:30 AM U-17 Women’s World Cup, Germany vs. Brazil.

ESPN2
1:30 PM Bundesliga, Mainz 05 vs. Cologne.
6:30 p.m. NBA, Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics.
9 PM Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets.

STAR+
1:30 p.m. Serie A, Juventus vs. Empoli.

ESPN
2 PM Ligue 1, Ajaccio vs. PSG.

ESPN3
2 PM Formula 1, United States Grand Prix. Practice 1.
5 PM Practice #2.

WIN SPORTS+
6:05 PM Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. Magdalena Union.
8:10 PM Golden Eagles vs. Envigado.

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Friday #October

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

New development in chess riot: controversial Niemann sues Carlsen and demands 100 million dollars

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.