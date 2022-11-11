Sports programming for this Friday, November 11

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Boyacá Chicó
Twitter: @Bchicooficial
Boyaca Chico
Tennis, F1 and football on this day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 10, 2022, 11:15 PM
ESPNExtra
1 p.m. Tennis – ATP NexGen – Semifinals
ESPN3
1:50 pm Formula 1 – Brazilian GP – Qualifying
9:30 p.m. NBA – Memphis Grizzlies vs. minnesota timberwolves
ESPN
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #15 – B. Monchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund
STAR +
2:30 pm Series A – Date #15 – Empoli vs. Cremonese
2:30 p.m. Rugby – Premiership – Bath Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers
2:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #15 – Lyon vs. Nice
ESPN2
3 p.m. ESPN Knockout – Protocol – Nick Ball vs. Raphael Pedroza
Win +
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament 2022-II Boyacá Chicó vs. Huila – Final leg
SPORTS
November 10, 2022, 11:15 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Friday #November
Leave a Reply