Friday, November 11, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, November 11

November 11, 2022
Boyacá Chicó

Boyacá Chicó

Tennis, F1 and football on this day.

ESPNExtra
1 p.m. Tennis – ATP NexGen – Semifinals

ESPN3
1:50 pm Formula 1 – Brazilian GP – Qualifying
9:30 p.m. NBA – Memphis Grizzlies vs. minnesota timberwolves

ESPN
2:20 pm Bundesliga – Date #15 – B. Monchengladbach vs. Borussia Dortmund

STAR +
2:30 pm Series A – Date #15 – Empoli vs. Cremonese
2:30 p.m. Rugby – Premiership – Bath Rugby vs. Leicester Tigers
2:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #15 – Lyon vs. Nice

ESPN2
3 p.m. ESPN Knockout – Protocol – Nick Ball vs. Raphael Pedroza

Win +
8 pm BetPlay Dimayor Tournament 2022-II Boyacá Chicó vs. Huila – Final leg

