Friday, May 5, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, May 5, 2023


International soccer, NBA basketball and Formula 1 practices.

ESPN4
8 AM Women’s Tour of Spain, stage 5.
2:30 PM Bundesliga, Mainz 05 vs. Schalke 04.

CLARO SPORTS
10 PM Soccer of Mexico, Sonora vs. Morelia.

ESPN3
10 AM Masters 1,000 of Madrid.

STAR+
12 M. ATP Challenger from Coquimbo.

ESPN Bonus
2 PM Golf, Wells Fargo Championship.

ESPN2
2:25 PM Formula 1, GP Miami, practice 1.
6:30 PM NBA, Philadelphia vs. Boston Celtics.
9 PM Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets.

