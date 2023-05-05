Sports programming for this Friday, May 5, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Celtics
Celtics
International soccer, NBA basketball and Formula 1 practices.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
ESPN4
8 AM Women’s Tour of Spain, stage 5.
2:30 PM Bundesliga, Mainz 05 vs. Schalke 04.
CLARO SPORTS
10 PM Soccer of Mexico, Sonora vs. Morelia.
ESPN3
10 AM Masters 1,000 of Madrid.
STAR+
12 M. ATP Challenger from Coquimbo.
ESPN Bonus
2 PM Golf, Wells Fargo Championship.
ESPN2
2:25 PM Formula 1, GP Miami, practice 1.
6:30 PM NBA, Philadelphia vs. Boston Celtics.
9 PM Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets.
SPORTS
More news
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Friday
Leave a Reply