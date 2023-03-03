Friday, March 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Friday, March 3, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Friday, March 3, 2023


close

Nuggets

Denver Nuggets players celebrate a basket.

Denver Nuggets players celebrate a basket.

The NBA, Formula 1 practices and international soccer.

See also  Bremer, Inter does not raise (but does not give up): Juve green light, the offer is coming

STAR+
6:25 AM Formula 1, Bahrain GP Practice 1.
10 AM Practice 2.
2:30 PM Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig.

ESPN3
2 PM Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round Two.

ESPN
2:30 PM Serie A, Napoli vs. lazio

ESPN2
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets.
10 PM Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

ESPN Bonus
3 PM Ligue 1, Nice vs. auxerre

WIN SPORTS+
8:10 PM Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. Once Caldas.

SPORTS

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Friday #March

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
They confiscate more than 3 kilos of cocaine in the modality of “blind mule” in Tijuana

They confiscate more than 3 kilos of cocaine in the modality of "blind mule" in Tijuana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result