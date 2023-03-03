Sports programming for this Friday, March 3, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Denver Nuggets players celebrate a basket.
The NBA, Formula 1 practices and international soccer.
STAR+
6:25 AM Formula 1, Bahrain GP Practice 1.
10 AM Practice 2.
2:30 PM Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. RB Leipzig.
ESPN3
2 PM Golf, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round Two.
ESPN
2:30 PM Serie A, Napoli vs. lazio
ESPN2
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Real Sociedad vs. Cadiz.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets.
10 PM Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
ESPN Bonus
3 PM Ligue 1, Nice vs. auxerre
WIN SPORTS+
8:10 PM Colombian soccer, Bucaramanga vs. Once Caldas.
SPORTS
