Saturday, March 11, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, March 10, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 10, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Friday, March 10, 2023


NBA, Italian soccer and much more.

ESPN2
2:20 PM Bundesliga, Schalke 04 vs. Wolfsburg.
7:30 PM NBA, Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets.
10 PM New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers.

ESPN
2:30 PM Serie A, Milan vs. Turin.

ESPN Bonus
2:50 PM Soccer of Spain, Cádiz vs. Girona.

ESPN3
3 PM Golf, WM Phoenix Open, second round.

WIN SPORTS+
7:40 PM Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Athletic Huila.

