Sports programming for this Friday, June 9, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.
The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.
Roland Garros, Dauphiné and Women’s League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
STAR+
5:30 AM Nations League volleyball, Japan vs. Serbian.
7 AM Maurice Revello Tournament, Australia vs. Togo
10:30 a.m. Mexico vs. Qatar.
3:20 PM Nations League volleyball, Italy vs. Cuba.
ESPN2
7:45 AM, Roland Garros – Men’s Semifinals.
7:30 PM NBA Finals, Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets.
ESPN4
8 AM Criterium du Dauphiné, stage 6.
ESPN3
10 AM Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Argentina vs. China.
ESPN BONUS
2 PM Rugby, Top 14, Toulouse vs. Racing 92.
WIN SPORTS+
6 PM Women’s League, Pereira vs. Cali America.
8:05 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Santa Fe.
SPORTS
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Friday #June
Leave a Reply