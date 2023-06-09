Friday, June 9, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, June 9, 2023

June 9, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, June 9, 2023


Carlos Alcaraz

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.

The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz.

Roland Garros, Dauphiné and Women’s League.

STAR+
5:30 AM Nations League volleyball, Japan vs. Serbian.
7 AM Maurice Revello Tournament, Australia vs. Togo
10:30 a.m. Mexico vs. Qatar.
3:20 PM Nations League volleyball, Italy vs. Cuba.

ESPN2
7:45 AM, Roland Garros – Men’s Semifinals.
7:30 PM NBA Finals, Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets.

ESPN4
8 AM Criterium du Dauphiné, stage 6.

ESPN3
10 AM Hockey, Women’s Pro League, Argentina vs. China.

ESPN BONUS
2 PM Rugby, Top 14, Toulouse vs. Racing 92.

WIN SPORTS+
6 PM Women’s League, Pereira vs. Cali America.
8:05 PM Atlético Nacional vs. Santa Fe.

