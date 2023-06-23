Friday, June 23, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, June 23, 2023

June 23, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, June 23, 2023

Llaneros FC

Llaneros is a finalist in the promotion tournament.

Llaneros is a finalist in the promotion tournament.

Llaneros and Patriotas face each other in the B final.

ESPN3
8:20 AM Volleyball, Nations League, Argentina vs. Bulgaria.
1 PM Golf, Travelers Championship, second round.

STAR+
7 AM U-17 Asian Cup, Japan vs. India.
9 AM Hockey, Men’s Pro League, Germany vs. New Zealand.
11:30 a.m. Netherlands vs. Germany.
5 PM Uruguay Soccer, La Luz vs. Danube.
7 PM Soccer of Ecuador, Aucas vs. Orense.

WIN SPORTS+
8 PM Primera B, Llaneros vs. patriots.

SPORTS

