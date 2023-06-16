Friday, June 16, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday June 16

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 16, 2023
in Sports
Sports programming for this Friday June 16


Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, against the harassment of Daichi Kamada.

Photo:

Efe/Jiji Press Japan

Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, against the harassment of Daichi Kamada.

The Colombian National Team plays against Iraq and there are UEFA qualifying rounds.

STAR+
7:30 AM Maurice Revello Tournament, Australia vs. Panama.
11 AM France vs. Mexico.
12 M. International Friendly, Sweden vs. New Zealand.
​7 PM NHL, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights.

CLARO SPORTS
​6 AM Stage of the Tour of Slovenia.

ESPN2
10:50 AM Uefa Qualifiers, Finland vs. Slovenia.
1:30 PM International Friendly, Poland vs. Germany.
4 PM US Open of Golf.

ESPN4
11 AM Hockey, Men’s Pro League, Argentina vs. New Zealand.
4 PM Formula 1, Canadian GP practice.

ESPN3
12:25 AM Formula 1, Canadian GP practice.
9 PM Pan American cycling.

ESPN
1:30 PM Uefa Qualifiers, Gibraltar vs. France.

ESPN Bonus
7 PM NHL, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights.

SNAIL TELEVISION
2 PM Colombia vs. Iraq.

SPORTS

