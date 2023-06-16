Sports programming for this Friday June 16

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, against the harassment of Daichi Kamada.
Efe/Jiji Press Japan
Daniel Muñoz (21), in action against Japan, against the harassment of Daichi Kamada.
The Colombian National Team plays against Iraq and there are UEFA qualifying rounds.
STAR+
7:30 AM Maurice Revello Tournament, Australia vs. Panama.
11 AM France vs. Mexico.
12 M. International Friendly, Sweden vs. New Zealand.
7 PM NHL, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights.
CLARO SPORTS
6 AM Stage of the Tour of Slovenia.
ESPN2
10:50 AM Uefa Qualifiers, Finland vs. Slovenia.
1:30 PM International Friendly, Poland vs. Germany.
4 PM US Open of Golf.
ESPN4
11 AM Hockey, Men’s Pro League, Argentina vs. New Zealand.
4 PM Formula 1, Canadian GP practice.
ESPN3
12:25 AM Formula 1, Canadian GP practice.
9 PM Pan American cycling.
ESPN
1:30 PM Uefa Qualifiers, Gibraltar vs. France.
ESPN Bonus
7 PM NHL, Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights.
SNAIL TELEVISION
2 PM Colombia vs. Iraq.
