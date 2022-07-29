Friday, July 29, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Friday, July 29

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 29, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Argentina vs. Uruguay, Women's America's Cup

Eliana Stabile, former AtlÃ©tico Huila player, scored the 5-0 for Argentina.

Eliana Stabile, former Atlético Huila player, scored the 5-0 for Argentina.

The match for third place in the women’s Copa América draws attention.

STAR+
7 AM Formula 1, practice 1 of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
7:15 AM Women’s Tour de France, stage 6.
10 AM Formula 1, practice 2 of the Hungarian Grand Prix.
11:45 AM German Cup, 1860 Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund.
6:10 p.m. MLB, Brewers vs. Boston Red Sox.
10 PM MLS, Los Angeles FC vs. Seattle Sounders.

ESPN2
2 PM International friendly, Udinese vs. Chelsea.

WIN SPORTS
2 PM BetPlay Tournament, Orsomarso vs. Boyaca Boy.

WIN SPORTS+
​4 PM BetPlay Tournament, Real Cartagena vs. Sports Cucuta.

More news

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Friday #July

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The route of the very first Moscow bus has been revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.