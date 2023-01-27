Sports programming for this Friday, January 27, 2023

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia sub-20 team.
The South American Sub-20, Colombian soccer and the Tour of San Juan are active.
TV SNAIL
7:30 PM South American Sub-20, Colombia vs. Argentina.
WIN SPORTS
5:20 PM Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Santa Fe.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Almería vs. Spanish.
ESPN2
3 PM Ligue 1, Lorient vs. Rennes.
STAR+
12 M. Soccer of Turkey, Besiktas vs. Alanyaspor.
12:30 PM Serie A, Bologna vs. Spezia.
2:45 PM Lecce vs. Salernitana.
2:30 PM Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Stuttgart.
2:45 PM Belgium Soccer, Standard de Liège vs. KAS Eupen.
8:05 PM Mexico Soccer, Puebla vs. Monterey.
ESPN
3 PM FA Cup, Manchester City vs. Arsenal.
SPORTS
