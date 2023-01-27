Saturday, January 28, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, January 27, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2023
in Sports
0


close

Colombia sub-20 team

Colombia sub-20 team.

Colombia sub-20 team.

The South American Sub-20, Colombian soccer and the Tour of San Juan are active.

TV SNAIL
​7:30 PM South American Sub-20, Colombia vs. Argentina.

WIN SPORTS
5:20 PM Colombian soccer, Jaguares vs. Santa Fe.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
3 PM Soccer of Spain, Almería vs. Spanish.

ESPN2
​3 PM Ligue 1, Lorient vs. Rennes.

STAR+
12 M. Soccer of Turkey, Besiktas vs. Alanyaspor.
12:30 PM Serie A, Bologna vs. Spezia.
2:45 PM Lecce vs. Salernitana.
2:30 PM Bundesliga, Leipzig vs. Stuttgart.
2:45 PM Belgium Soccer, Standard de Liège vs. KAS Eupen.
8:05 PM Mexico Soccer, Puebla vs. Monterey.

ESPN
​3 PM FA Cup, Manchester City vs. Arsenal.

