Sports programming for this Friday, January 20, 2023

Lebron James, injured in Lakers.
The NBA makes itself felt on the agenda of this day.
ESPN Bonus
9 AM NHL, Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.
7:30 PM NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. miami heat.
10 PM NBA, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
10:30 AM Argentina Super Cup, Boca Juniors vs. Racing.
3:10 PM French Cup, Marseille vs. Rennes.
ESPN
2:20 PM Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich.
ESPN3
2:50 PM Rugby, Heineken Cup, Lyon vs. Bulls.
ESPN2
7 PM Australian Open, Third Round.
TV SNAIL
5 PM South American sub-20, Bolivia vs. Venezuela.
7:30 p.m. Ecuador vs. Chili.
