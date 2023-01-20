Friday, January 20, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, January 20, 2023

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 20, 2023
in Sports
Lebron James

Lebron James, injured in Lakers.

Lebron James, injured in Lakers.

The NBA makes itself felt on the agenda of this day.

ESPN Bonus
9 AM NHL, Edmonton Oilers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning.
7:30 PM NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. miami heat.
10 PM NBA, Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
10:30 AM Argentina Super Cup, Boca Juniors vs. Racing.
​3:10 PM French Cup, Marseille vs. Rennes.

ESPN
2:20 PM Bundesliga, RB Leipzig vs. Bayern Munich.

ESPN3
2:50 PM Rugby, Heineken Cup, Lyon vs. Bulls.

ESPN2
7 PM Australian Open, Third Round.

TV SNAIL
5 PM South American sub-20, Bolivia vs. Venezuela.
7:30 p.m. Ecuador vs. Chili.

